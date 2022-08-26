Brighton v Leeds United: Is it on TV? Channel, kick-off time, injury news and live stream details
Leeds United travel to the south coast this weekend for their fourth Premier League fixture of the 2022/2023 campaign.
Both sides will be defending an unbeaten start to the Premier League season when they face off at the American Community express on Saturday afternoon.
Leeds have not claimed an away win against Brighton since 2009 – and with the sides currently tied on points at the top of the table, it’s the perfect time for the Whites to break that 13-year old record.
Here’s what you need to know about the game:
When is Brighton v Leeds United?
Leeds United will kick off against Brighton at 3pm on Saturday 27 August.
Is it on TV?
In accordance with the 3pm media blackout, Brighton v Leeds United will not be broadcast on television.
Highlights will be available to watch on LUTV after the game or on Match of the Day, which starts at 10.25pm on BBC One on Saturday.
You can follow the action on the YEP’s live blog, which will bring you all the build-up, in-game updates and post-match reaction and analysis.
How are Brighton doing?
The Seagulls sit fifth in the Premier League table, two places below the Whites – the sides each have seven points, but Jesse Marsch’s side have a marginally better goal difference.
The Sussex side have enjoyed a strong start to the season, conceding just one goal so far in a 2-1 opening day victory over Manchester United.
Last week, Brighton beat West Ham United 2-0 before claiming a 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Forest Green Rovers midweek.
Injury news
It was too early for Marsch to call whether or not Patrick Bamford would be involved at the AMEX when he gave his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon.
Liam Cooper and Luis Sinisterra successfully featured in United’s Carabao Cup win over Barnsley on Wednesday after both players suffered injuries during pre-season.
The Brighton visit comes too soon for Junior Firpo and Luke Ayling, who are set to re-join training next week, while Stuart Dallas still has some time to wait before he can step back onto the pitch after sustaining a femoral fracture.