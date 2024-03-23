Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wales will have no problems tackling the short turnaround as they prepare to take on Poland on Tuesday night for a spot at Euro 2024, says Ethan Ampadu. The Leeds United man picked up his 50th cap for his country on Thursday night as Rob Page's side saw off Finland 4-1 in Cardiff in their Euro 2024 qualifying play-off semi-final.

That win set up the visit of Poland next week with the winner taking up a spot in Group D in this summer's tournament alongside France, Austria and the Netherlands. Wales won't be thinking about that, though, they're just desperate to reach the finals in Germany and they know could have an advantage over their Polish counterparts.

Ampadu is one of four Leeds players in the squad, alongside Joe Rodon, Dan James and Connor Roberts, and they are joined by a host of other Championship players such as David Brooks, Aaron Ramsey, Nathan Broadhead Jordan James and Kieffer Moore, who are all more than aware of how to prepare for high intensity games on just a few days' notice.

As such, Ampadu, who has started every league game for Leeds this season, has no worries about Wales' ability to recover and go again on Tuesday night for a do or die, winner takes all clash.

“It is better when you play every four days, rather than just once a week,” said the Welshman, who has skippered Leeds since January, as per Wales Online. “We are used to that schedule, so there’s no problem about getting ready for the Poland match so soon after the Finland game.

“A lot of us have come in before and had to turn the switch on when we haven’t had many minutes at club level. It always helps when you are in more of a rhythm.

“We have always wanted to play games here at the Cardiff City Stadium. We know how special they are and the special connection we have with the fans.”

He added: “It was a special night for me to get 50 caps. But it was more important to get a special result and we did that. We were disappointed with the goal we conceded. We wanted to cut out those moments and not give them a sniff of getting back into the game.