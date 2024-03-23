Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United now have less than a week until they return to action at Watford on Good Friday. Daniel Farke's side have been top of the Championship since Sunday but could kick off at Vicarage Road in third if Leicester City and Ipswich Town both win earlier in the day.

A number of Whites stars are away on international duty for the next few days but Farke will already be putting plans in place for a crucial last eight games of the season. In the meantime, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories coming out of Elland Road.

Interest in trio

Leeds are reportedly 'at risk' of losing Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto and Georginio Rutter if they fail to achieve promotion. GiveMeSport reports that the trio have all attracted interest from the Premier League and could end up in the top-flight whether the Whites go up or not.

Summerville, Gnonto and Rutter have been key to Leeds' incredible campaign in the Championship, racking up 31 goals between them across all competitions. The young trio have set the league alight on a weekly basis but such form will inevitably catch the eye of richer clubs.

Promotion into the Premier League would put Leeds in a strong position but failure to go up could leave them vulnerable. There was interest in Gnonto and Summerville last summer, from Everton and Burnley respectively.

Roberts future

Leeds are not expected to make Connor Roberts' loan move permanent in the summer. Graeme Bailey reports that with Burnley set to be relegated, it is likely they will want to keep the right-back who is proven in the second-tier.

Roberts secured a loan move to Elland Road in January and will play his part in the promotion push between now and May. The Welshman has already had an excellent impact, scoring the equaliser in last month's 3-1 comeback win over Leicester City.