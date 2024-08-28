Leeds United are set to revive their interest in a long-term defensive target. | Getty Images

Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United are expected to be one of busiest teams in the division in the final week of the transfer window as they aim to assemble a team that can bounce back into the Premier League after last season’s play-off heartbreak.

The Whites are keen to add players with promotion experience to their ranks after the losses of Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter. They have already been heavily linked with Burnley winger Manuel Benson, who thrived in the division during the 2022/23 season when the Clarets were last crowned Championship winners.

However, another name that has now entered the fray is believed to be two-time Championship promotion winner Max Aarons. The 24-year-old full back played 20 times in the Premier League for Bournemouth last term but has now been deemed surplus to requirements at the Vitality Stadium after just one season, according to reports TeamTalk.

The outlet understands that Leeds United are growing in confidence that a deal is there to be done for Aarons after he was left out of the Cherries squad entirely for both of their first two Premier League matches.

The ex-Norwich City man, who played a key role in both of Daniel Farke’s Championship triumphs with the Canaries, was extremely close to a move to Elland Road last summer only for Bournemouth to hijack the deal at the last moment.

Aarons would provide Leeds United with vital strength in depth in the full back positions in a long and testing Championship campaign. As it stands, new signing Jayden Bogle appears to be the first choice at right back while Junior Firpo typically starts on the left. Sam Byram is a useful utility option that is capable of playing either side, but there’s currently not a fourth option at the club.

Aarons, like Byram, is blessed with the ability to play on either side of the defence as he proved in England's successful European Championship campaign at U21 level last summer when he impressed at left back. The full back, once described as a ‘special player’ by Daniel Farke, is renowned for his ability to bomb forward and create chances with his excellent crossing as he highlighted during the 2018/19 and 2020/21 Championship campaigns when he was awarded a spot in the Team of the Season.

BBC Sport understands that Bournemouth value Aarons at around £10m, which was enough to put off Southampton back in July, when a bid of £6m was rejected for the attacking full back.