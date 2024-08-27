Leeds United have long been on course for a busy end to the transfer window and so it has come to pass, with two signings in five days and more to follow before Friday’s deadline. Largie Ramazani arrived from UD Almeria last week and Manor Solomon’s season-long loan move from Tottenham Hotspur was confirmed on Tuesday evening, with both major attacking gaps now filled with time to spare.
Daniel Farke has now welcomed five first-team players through the door this summer and, while a number of stars have left, the German’s squad is starting to look like one that can mount a serious title challenge. Below, the YEP has attempted to draw up the strongest possible line-up as things stand, with more signings due to follow in the coming days.
1. GK: Illan Meslier
The undisputed No.1 at Leeds and now vice captain alongside Pascal Struijk. | Getty Images
2. RB: Jayden Bogle
Full-back cover yet to arrive at Elland Road and having invested £5m into Bogle, Leeds expected to keep him as first-choice regardless. Looked slightly steadier after a tough start. | Getty Images
3. CB: Joe Rodon
Been central to Leeds keeping consecutive clean sheets and looking more like last season's warrior. Will hope to continue improving in his first season as a permanent Whites player. | Getty Images
4. CB: Pascal Struijk
Could stake an early claim as Leeds' best player so far. Solid defensively and always involved in possession. Will hope to chip in with a few more goals this season. | Getty Images
5. LB: Junior Firpo
Preferred to the more defensively solid Max Wober, with Farke valuing his attacking output. Seems to have adopted in intriguing role, drifting across the pitch more freely in possession. | Getty Images
6. CM: Ethan Ampadu
An aggressive performance more reminiscent of last season at Hillsborough, and one Leeds' new club captain will hope to build on. Farke will likely play him every single minute if it is possible. | Getty Images