Mateo Joseph has issued a message after sealing his Leeds United transfer exit.

The Spain under-21s international forward had been the subject of transfer interest from Real Betis but RCD Mallorca also expressed an interest in signing the Whites attacker who has now joined Mallorca on a season-long loan.

Taking to his Instagram story, Joseph wrote: “Hi everyone. As many of you already know, this season brings a new stage in my career. I’m going out on loan, but I didn’t want to leave without sharing a few words.

“My time at Leeds United has shaped me both on and off the pitch. I arrived full of hope, started with the U21s dreaming of playing for the first team...and that dream come true.

“I had the opportunity to grow, to establish myself, to experience promotion to the Premier League, and to share the pitch with great teammates and professionals.

“It’s true that I would have preferred things to end differently. There are situations that haven’t been easy, and sometimes not everything depends on you. I trust that time puts everything into perspective, and maybe one day I’ll have the chance to tell my side of the the story.

“Now it’s time to gain minutes, keep developing and face new challenges with the same ambition and commitment. I leave motivated and thankful, knowing this is just another step on the journey. See you soon. Mateo.”