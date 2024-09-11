Leeds United’s second-choice goalkeeper enjoyed a first-ever international appearance during the September break.

Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is always keen to play more but insists his lack of game-time is no issue when it comes to earning further Wales call-ups.

Darlow was handed an international debut at the age of 33 earlier this week, starting for Wales as they beat Montenegro 2-1 on Monday night. Kieffer Moore and Harry Wilson were on target for Craig Bellamy’s side but Welsh fans also had their new-boy between the posts to thank, with an incredible first-half double save keeping the home side out.

Monday’s solid performance was a reminder to Daniel Farke of the experience he has on hand behind Illan Meslier, but the French shot-stopper has been in decent form so far this season and is nailed on as first-choice for the foreseeable. It means club-level football will continue to be limited for Darlow but he doesn’t see it as a hindrance in his quest to play for Wales.

“That's not an issue for myself,” Darlow said of that lack of football. “Yes, I want to play more, of course, but [with] the work that goes on on the training ground, I know how dedicated I am to my profession and how I work day in, day out. Coming here, with the goalkeeping coach, Martyn Margetson, who’s renowned for being a top-class goalkeeping coach, it has helped me this week as well.

“I had a confidence going into the game I was ready and I know I touched on everything I needed to. There was no doubt in my mind I could go out there and put on a good performance.

“I probably thought this door was closed. I was delighted he (Bellamy) wanted me here and we came together at the right time. We have similar ambitions. I'm not getting any younger. It’s a World Cup I'd be desperate to be part of and if I can help on the way and on the journey and be a part of that squad, then that's something I'll look back on my career and be super proud of.”

Darlow will now head back up north with international teammates Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon but unlike the latter pair, he isn’t expected to feature when Burnley come to Elland Road on Saturday. Elimination from the Carabao Cup at home to Middlesbrough - Darlow’s first and only club appearance so far - has further limited opportunity for the experienced shot-stopper to turn out in Leeds colours.

But his performance on the international stage has likely done enough to earn another call-up and with two more breaks to come before Christmas, the chance is there to impress. Wales face Iceland and Montenegro in October before meetings with Turkey and Iceland in November.