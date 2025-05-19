The scorer of Leeds United's title-clinching goal Manor Solomon will not be joining Ligue 1 side Marseille for 'political reasons.'

Solomon starred for the Whites on loan from Tottenham Hotspur last season in the Championship, scoring 10 goals including the final day winner at Plymouth Argyle that confirmed the title, and contributing a dozen assists. The winger proved his injury problems were behind him, starting 30 games in the second tier, and became a firm favourite with the fans and with manager Daniel Farke. The German raved about his loanee after the title was won. "It's impressive, especially once you think how his last season developed," said Farke."

"He was more or less always injured, everyone doubted whether he could come back and deliver consistency. He's delivered an unbelievably consistent season. It's only a joke he was not officially in the [EFL] Team of the Season. What he has delivered is unbelievable, especially also in important goals, the crunch time goals. I think he was outstanding. During the season one or two injuries were a bit in his way and killed his momentum at one or two moments but he always came back and delivered. And he was definitely one of our key factors. All the praise goes to Manor. I don't have to look after him. He's always motivated and always so professional. Some of the players after the celebration, you have to motivate them again in order to do it. But Manor, the fire is always burning, sometimes you even have to channel it a little bit. I'm proud. And so so happy for him, after really tough, tough years that he's able to be so much on the spotlight."

Leeds’ transfer competition

Solomon's future at Spurs is unknown but Leeds will be far from alone in eyeing the experienced 25-year-old as an ideal summer addition. Marseille were the first to be linked with him, indicating the strength of competition newly-promoted Leeds will likely have to battle in the window, but speaking on Israeli radio station 103FM his agent Shlomi Ben Ezra has reportedly ruled out a move to Stade Vélodrome due to an apparent reference to the current situation in the Middle East. Marseille has a large North African migrant population and the club's supporters are known for left-wing politican leanings. Solomon’s representative has been quoted as saying Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi referenced political leanings as the reason why they would not be pursuing the transfer deal.

"De Zerbi sent a message to Manor, but he told him that he could not play for Marseille for political reasons," the agent said, before leaving the door open to just about anything else for his client this summer.

"It's difficult to play in another league when you've had a taste of the Premier League, " he continued. "Manor is having a great time at Leeds, but he's under contract with Spurs. He likes the Premier League, but in football, you never know. It all depends on what Daniel Levy wants to do. Manor likes English football and he'll prefer the Premier League but in football, you never know what might happen."

Solomon would not be the first Israeli player to see a possible transfer to Marseille halted in its tracks. Red Bull Salzbug's Oscar Gloukh was the subject of an approach in January but his father told ERETZ Sport that he feared for the 21-year-old's security. "OM are an excellent team but the current situation elicited a certain fear. I was scared for him to sign there,” he said.