Leeds United reveal new change kit first viewing pre-season friendly plan
Leeds United have revealed that a new kit will get its first outing in Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Stockholm.
Leeds unveiled their new blue away kit for the 2025-26 Premier League campaign on Thursday morning and the Whites have confirmed that Daniel Farke’s side will wear it in Saturday’s 2pm kick-off against the Red Devils.
The fixture at Sweden’s national stadium of the Strawberry Arena marks the first pre-season friendly of the summer for both teams.
New Leeds signings Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Gabriel Gudmundsson are all in line to make their Whites debuts against the Red Devils.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.