Sam Byram has given his Leeds United signings verdict and thoughts on his team’s Manchester United display.

Whites full-back Sam Byram has delivered a beaming Leeds United signings verdict and encouraging view of his team’s display versus Manchester United, albeit with an admission.

Despite dominating possession, Leeds chances were few and far between in the first half but Jayden Bogle and Largie Ramazani were presented with particularly good openings after the break.

Nevertheless, Byram admitted that his team did not create as many opportunities as they would have liked to. The full-back also admitted that a goalless draw was hardly the most exciting pre-season friendly.

Byram, though, was overall encouraged by his team’s football against the Red Devils as he also gave a big thumbs up to the club’s five new signings so far.

Centre-back Jaka Bijol and striker Lukas Nmecha started Saturday’s contest whilst fellow new recruits left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson, defender Sebastiaan Bornauw and midfielder Sean Longstaff were brought on for the second half.

Speaking post match to the YEP, Byram was asked what he made of the game and admitted: “Probably not the most exciting for the neutral.

"I thought, personally, for us, there were spells where we played some really good football but probably didn't create as many chances as we'd have liked.

"But it's the first game, a lot of new faces against a really good opponent. I thought we played well overall."

Pressed for his thoughts on the club’s new signings so far, Byram declared: “Good. I think for them, it's probably nice to get the first game under the belt.

"We have had two weeks together now training. They are all great guys, all really good players and I've been really impressed."