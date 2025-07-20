Ruben Amorim saw his Manchester United side play out a goalless draw against Leeds United at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim made a Leeds United admission in his assessment of Saturday’s goalless draw in Stockholm with Whites praise.

Amorim’s Red Devils and Daniel Farke’s Whites began their friendlies ahead of the new Premier League campaign when locking horns in Stockholm on Saturday afternoon.

Newly-promoted Leeds largely bossed possession in the first half but without creating any decent chances, unlike the Red Devils who went close to going ahead just before the break.

The pattern on the game then flipped after the interval as Amorim’s men dominated the ball but Farke’s Whites this time created good opportunities on the break, albeit the Red Devils then finished with a flourish.

In the end, the contest ended goalless - Leeds somehow surviving a late goalmouth scramble - and Amorim praised Leeds for providing a “good test” as he also admitted his men “suffered” dealing with their counters.

“I think it was a pre-season game, I think the distances between the sectors was big really sometimes," said Amorim to MUTV.

"We suffered a little bit when we tried to press high, they kick the ball, win the second ball and they were a danger in that moment.

“We have a lack of pace, especially in the middle of the park, and you can feel it, that’s hard to bring the ball [forward]. But we created chances.

"We have a lot to do but it was a first test against a Premier League team, with two different teams, so it was a good test."