Leeds United took on Manchester United at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm in their first pre-season friendly.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s first pre-season friendly of the summer against rivals Manchester United in Stockholm ended in a goalless draw after chances for both sides.

Leeds made a strong start, seeing plenty of the ball and dictating the game in the early stages. However, the Whites were unable to fashion a clearcut chance and Jayden Bogle's cross which just evaded onrushing new striker Lukas Nmecha was about the best it got.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United initially offered very little apart from the odd flash of trickery from new £62.5m signing Matheus Cunha as new Whites centre-back Jaka Bijol looked particularly solid in the new-look back line next to Joe Rodon.

But despite plenty of Leeds possession and particularly bright play from Bogle and Wily Gnonto, it was Manchester United who ended the half with the best chance of the game before being denied by the crossbar.

The very bright Chido Obi had earlier sent a weak header wide and also seen another shot from the left of the box easily saved by Whites keeper Karl Darlow.

But two minutes before the interval, clever play from Amad Diallo teed up Obi who spun away from Rodon on the edge of the box before flashing a low shot just wide of the left hand post with Darlow rooted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, in the sole minute of injury time, a seemingly harmless cross from Casemiro took a big deflection off Whites captain Ethan Ampadu before dropping on to the bar only for Leeds to clear their lines.

After a raft of changes, the start of the second half brought a different pattern to the game as this time Manchester United dominated possession but without threatening.

Instead, Leeds squandered two fine openings, Joel Piroe playing in Bogle whose low shot was saved by Tom Heaton and Ao Tanaka then thrashing a shot wide from the subsequent corner.

With Piroe again the creator, Largie Ramazani was then slipped in down the left but his shot looking for the opposite corner was also saved by Heaton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, second-half Whites keeper Illan Meslier was standing firm to anything that the Red Devils threw at him, including a shot from distance that was easily saved.

With 15 minutes left, another good Leeds chance went begging, Ramazani played in by new signing Sean Longstaff but seeing another low shot saved by Heaton.

But two big moments went Leeds’ way with eight minutes left, Sam Chambers bundling over Patrick Dorgu in the box for what could have been a penalty which wasn’t given.

Dorgu quickly got himself back off the deck and fired in a fierce low shot which Meslier tipped just wide and a cross after the corner was cleared flew just wide of the right hand post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Devils finished with a flourish but Leeds somehow survived a scramble from a corner in the 88th minute, from which Kobie Mainoo headed against the bar before Meslier cleared off the line.

Leeds United v Manchester United: Darlow, Byram, Bijol, Rodon, Bogle, Ampadu, Gruev, Tanaka, Harrison, Gnonto, Nmecha. Subs: Meslier, Cairns, Mahady, Gudmundsson, Struijk, James, Longstaff, Piroe, Ramazani, Bornauw, Chambers, Gray, Chadwick, Crew.