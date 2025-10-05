Leeds United fell to a narrow home defeat against Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on Saturday.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney singled out one Leeds United star as a reason to be positive following Saturday’s home defeat against Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Daniel Farke’s men went into the game looking to stretch their unbeaten run to a third game after collecting four points from an away day at Wolverhampton Wanderers and a home draw with Bournemouth last weekend. However, the Whites found themselves a goal down midway through the first half when Mathys Tel opened the scoring the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Noah Okafor got Leeds back on level-terms ten minutes before half-time but it was the visitors that took all three points thanks to a second-half winner from record signing Mohammed Kudus. The Whites had their chances to claim a share of the spoils with Joe Rodon, Joel Piroe and Dominic Calvert-Lewin amongst those to try their luck without success as Spurs held firm in front of another sell-out crowd at Elland Road.

Rooney remained positive over the Whites performances despite their first home defeat of the season and pointed to the performance of summer signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin as his former Everton team-mates provided a useful presence at the top end of the pitch.

What did Wayne Rooney say about Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin?

Former Everton footballer Wayne Rooney acknowledges the fans during a lap of honour following the Premier League match between Everton FC and Southampton FC at Goodison Park on May 18, 2025 in Liverpool, England. Goodison Park, home of Everton Football Club since August 24, 1892, will play host to its final Men's First Team fixture today ahead of the clubs move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the 2025/26 season. | Getty Images

As he assessed a number of Whites chances on Saturday night’s episode of Match of the Day, former England striker Rooney said: “I think Leeds were very unlucky to come away without a point today. I thought they created some really good chances and they just weren’t clinical enough. If we see here early on, Rodon coming around the back, it’s a good header, he’s unlucky really not to score.

“There’s really good pressure on the ball, really high, Dominic Calvert-Lewin can’t get the ball out of his feet and it’s not a great shot, he should do better. Again, what I like is Calvert-Lewin is always occupying the backline, the ball doesn’t come when it should have. But he carries on, he continues to be a threat, a really good first touch and unlucky with the shot and it’s a really good save from the keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is what we know Calvert-Lewin can do, he’s really good in the air, he’s a presence and it’s a really good chance (for Joel Piroe) and an excellent save from the keeper. I think he’ll be really happy with the performance today, Daniel Farke, they played really well, they created chances, they just weren’t clinical enough. We know Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a very good player, the biggest issue has been keeping him fit. He’s started his career at Leeds well, he’s getting chances and if he stays fit, he’s a handful for any defender."