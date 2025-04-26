Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An ex-Manchester United man has made a Leeds admission - but with a spoiler plan.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bristol City’s ex-Manchester United youngster George Tanner has made a Leeds United admission - but with a Whites ‘spoiler’ plan.

Full-back Tanner came through the youth ranks at Manchester United and is now heading for a first outing at the home of their Roses rivals in Monday night’s Championship clash at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Bristol City club media, the 25-year-old defender served up praise for Daniel Farke’s already-promoted Whites, admitting Leeds were a very good team ahead of Monday evening’s trip to West Yorkshire.

Monday night’s contest is likely to be played in a party atmosphere with automatic promotion already achieved - but Tanner has declared the Robins “must” to spoil that party in their own promotion bid.

Bristol City sit fifth in the Championship table and need just three points from their last two games to mathematically guarantee a play-offs place.

“We hope so yeah,”....

Pressed on the likely party atmosphere at Leeds - and if there was a motivation to be party poopers on Monday night - Tanner admitted: “We hope so yeah. We have got to go there and put on a performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are obviously a very good team who have done well this season so I think we have just got to be ready for a tough game and just be at our best and focus on what we can do.

“We have got to go and get a result.

“I have personally not played at Elland Road yet so it will be an experience.

“I'm really looking forward to the game. I am sure it will be a great atmosphere but hopefully we can spoil their party a little bit!"