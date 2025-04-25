'Never' - Bristol City boss Liam Manning shoots down Leeds United suggestion with Whites declaration plus plan
Bristol City boss Liam Manning has swiftly shot down a Leeds United suggestion with a Whites declaration and plan.
Manning’s fifth-placed side need three more points to guarantee a Championship play-offs place and have two more games to achieve their goal.
Monday night’s clash at already-promoted leaders Leeds represents by far the hardest task on paper as part of a run-in that finishes with next Saturday’s hosting of mid-table Preston North End.
Manning, though, who has several players out injured, gave short shrift to the suggestion of resting or rotating players as he outlined the Elland Road plan with a strong declaration of intent.
“We're going (there) to win, I think that's the biggest bit,” said Manning at his pre-match press conference, asked if he could rest or rotate players - or instead go full throttle.
“I've never gone into a game and picked a team not to win. That's the biggest bit. We will be doing everything we can to go up there and get three points on Monday.
“Any time you go there it's a terrific atmosphere so it is what it is. Enjoy it but do us, I think that's the biggest bit, not be in awe of it.
"We have been to places like Sheff United and Sunderland and gave a terrific account of ourselves and arguably could have come away with more than what we got in those games.
"But it's the same message, it's go and do us, go and be brave , go and hit the level we know we are capable of and we will be in the game if we do.
"It's quite clear, we need three points from the last two so that's the message, let's go and do it on Monday.”
