German giants Bayer Leverkusen are expected to make a bid for a Leeds United-linked midfielder when the transfer window reopens.

McAtee was left out of City’s squad for this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup as he instead captained England’s under-21s at the under-21s European Championships in Slovakia.

The midfielder’s contract expires next summer

The midfielder’s City contract expires next summer and Sky Sports News are reporting that Bayer Leverkusen are expected to make a bid for the young star when the summer transfer window reopens.

It is understood that any move could not happen until after both the under-21s Euros and the Club World Cup.

City are reportedly wanting £25m plus add-ons as Leverkusen look to replace another attacking midfielder in Florian Wirtz who is close to sealing a £116.5m move to Liverpool.

McAtee is understood to be keen on joining Leverkusen if they can reach an agreement with City.

It has been suggested in some quarters that it may take up to £35m to sign him.