Leeds United's academy products were on top form on Thursday evening as England's Under-21 side got off to a winning start at this summer's European Championships.

The Young Lions ran out 3-1 winners over Czechia in their opening fixture at the 2025 UEFA U21 Euros, as Lee Carsley's squad look to defend the title won two summers ago.

Former Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell was on the scoresheet against the Czechs, adding a third on the night with a trademark header.

Renowned as a threat at set-pieces, the Toulouse centre-back grappled with his marker Stepan Chaloupek at a corner, outmuscling his opposite number to rise highest and nod in England's third which secured all three points.

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott and Olympique Marseille forward Jonathan Rowe, whom Leeds were in for last summer, scored either side of half-time to give England a two-goal advantage before Daniel Fila pulled a goal back.

England sit second in the standings after the first round of fixtures due to the fact group stage rivals Germany defeated Slovenia by three goals to nil in their opening game.

Ex-Leeds midfielder Archie Gray also completed 90 minutes alongside international teammate and close friend Cresswell, appearing on the right-hand side of defence. The Tottenham Hotspur teenager made 71 of his 73 attempted passes in what was a typically solid and secure display.

England next face Slovenia on Sunday evening before what looks to be a group-deciding fixture versus a strong Germany outfit on Wednesday, June 18.