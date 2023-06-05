Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

How Leeds United's Diego Llorente has fared at AS Roma with big conclusion

Leeds United defender Diego Llorente played a big role in the final step of an important achievement for AS Roma in his Serie A season send-off.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 5th Jun 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 09:43 BST

Whites loanee Llorente was brought on in extra-time of Wednesday night’s Europa League final against Sevilla in which Jose Mourinho’s side were beaten 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. But Roma still had one last crucial league game to deal with in their quest to seal repeat Europa League qualification for next season.

Relegation-battling Spezia provided the last day opponents on Sunday evening and Llorente was once again named on the bench. But Mourinho called for the Leeds loanee during the half-time break and the 27-year-old Whites man played an important role in defence as Roma sealed a 2-1 triumph.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victory led Mourinho’s side to a sixth-placed finish and qualification for next season’s Europa League, finishing one point ahead of seventh-placed Juventus for whom the Europa Conference League awaits.

IMPORTANT ROLE: Played by Leeds United loanee Diego Llorente, above, at AS Roma. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.IMPORTANT ROLE: Played by Leeds United loanee Diego Llorente, above, at AS Roma. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.
IMPORTANT ROLE: Played by Leeds United loanee Diego Llorente, above, at AS Roma. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Llorente has bagged 12 appearances for Roma since departing Leeds in January to join the Serie A club on loan. Nine of those appearances have come in the league with the other three in the Europa League. Seven of his outings have been starts for a total of 702 minutes of football.

Related topics:Diego LlorenteEuropa LeagueJose Mourinho