How Leeds United's Diego Llorente has fared at AS Roma with big conclusion
Whites loanee Llorente was brought on in extra-time of Wednesday night’s Europa League final against Sevilla in which Jose Mourinho’s side were beaten 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. But Roma still had one last crucial league game to deal with in their quest to seal repeat Europa League qualification for next season.
Relegation-battling Spezia provided the last day opponents on Sunday evening and Llorente was once again named on the bench. But Mourinho called for the Leeds loanee during the half-time break and the 27-year-old Whites man played an important role in defence as Roma sealed a 2-1 triumph.
The victory led Mourinho’s side to a sixth-placed finish and qualification for next season’s Europa League, finishing one point ahead of seventh-placed Juventus for whom the Europa Conference League awaits.
Llorente has bagged 12 appearances for Roma since departing Leeds in January to join the Serie A club on loan. Nine of those appearances have come in the league with the other three in the Europa League. Seven of his outings have been starts for a total of 702 minutes of football.