How Leeds United's Diego Llorente has fared at AS Roma with big conclusion

Whites loanee Llorente was brought on in extra-time of Wednesday night’s Europa League final against Sevilla in which Jose Mourinho’s side were beaten 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. But Roma still had one last crucial league game to deal with in their quest to seal repeat Europa League qualification for next season.

Relegation-battling Spezia provided the last day opponents on Sunday evening and Llorente was once again named on the bench. But Mourinho called for the Leeds loanee during the half-time break and the 27-year-old Whites man played an important role in defence as Roma sealed a 2-1 triumph.

The victory led Mourinho’s side to a sixth-placed finish and qualification for next season’s Europa League, finishing one point ahead of seventh-placed Juventus for whom the Europa Conference League awaits.

IMPORTANT ROLE: Played by Leeds United loanee Diego Llorente, above, at AS Roma. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.