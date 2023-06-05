Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Where the bookmakers expect Leeds United to finish on Championship return and who is predicted to go up

Leeds United will be back in the country’s second tier next season and the bookies have cast their verdict on where they think the Whites will finish.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 5th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST

Leeds, Leicester City and Southampton will all be new to the Championship next term following relegation from the Premier League in addition to fellow new arrivals Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday who are all coming up from League One. A full betting market is now available for next season’s Championship and this is where Leeds are predicted to finish based on the odds for the title in reverse order and who the bookies think is going up.

Odds for the title: 150-1. Odds for relegation: 7-4.

1. 24th - Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Odds for the title: 150-1. Odds for relegation: 7-4. Photo: Tom Dulat

Odds for the title: 150-1. Odds for relegation: 15-8.

2. 23rd - Rotherham United (relegated)

Odds for the title: 150-1. Odds for relegation: 15-8. Photo: Matt McNulty

Odds for the title: 66-1. Odds for relegation: 11-4.

3. 22nd - Huddersfield Town (relegated)

Odds for the title: 66-1. Odds for relegation: 11-4. Photo: George Wood

Odds for the title: 66-1. Odds for relegation: 7-2.

4. 21st - Queens Park Rangers

Odds for the title: 66-1. Odds for relegation: 7-2. Photo: Alex Livesey

