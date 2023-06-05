Where the bookmakers expect Leeds United to finish on Championship return and who is predicted to go up
Leeds United will be back in the country’s second tier next season and the bookies have cast their verdict on where they think the Whites will finish.
Leeds, Leicester City and Southampton will all be new to the Championship next term following relegation from the Premier League in addition to fellow new arrivals Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday who are all coming up from League One. A full betting market is now available for next season’s Championship and this is where Leeds are predicted to finish based on the odds for the title in reverse order and who the bookies think is going up.
