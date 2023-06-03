Leeds United are now on the lookout for a new manager after deciding to move on from Sal Allardyce.

Allardyce was unable to save the Whites from Premier League relegation in the limited time he had, and he was not offered a new contract as a result. Leeds have decided to search for a new manager to lead their rebuild, and a tough job awaits whoever comes in, with the Whites likely to have a large turnover of players, while promotion will be the expectation from the get-go.

As the search gets underway, we have rounded up all the latest news on the manager front.

A job in-demand

Leeds are already scouring the market for a manager, and according to the Daily Telegraph, there is already plenty of interest in the role.

It’s claimed the Whites will undergo a ‘thorough’ managerial search, keen not to rush into a decision, and there is said to be a tonne of interest in the role, with managers and their agents already reaching out to the club. As ever with the Leeds job, it’s a high-risk, high-reward job, given the size of the expectations and indeed the size of the club.

Leeds are said to have numerous candidates at this stage, and we may not get a final decision in the near future.

Parker ‘in the frame’

Former Fulham boss Scott Parker will be under consideration for the job, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Parker most recently had a disappointing spell with Club Brugge, but before then, he led both Fulham and Bournemouth to the Premier League, and so he has plenty of experience of winning promotion despite being relatively early in his managerial career. It seems Parker could be an option, but he will face plenty of competition for the job.

Parker was not mentioned as one of the early names, though, so he may be one to keep an eye on, especially with that Championship success on his CV.

Le Bris ‘interest’

Another name mentioned is that of Lorient boss Régis Le Bris.

Le Bris will be seen as a left-field option, but he has done a solid job in his first year with Lorient. guiding them to the top half of Ligue 1. The Frenchman is likely to be a costly option, though, given he is under a long contract at Lorient. The downside, natually, is that the 47-year-old’s only managerial experience is with Lorient.