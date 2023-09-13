Daniel Farke's meetings with Gary Rowett are always close-run things but the Leeds United boss is out to get the better of his Millwall counterpart for the first time this weekend.

In five fixtures as Norwich City manager, up against Rowett's Derby County, Stoke City and Millwall sides, Farke lost twice by the margin of a single goal and drew thrice.

This Sunday they meet again, at The Den, when Farke will hope to avoid a first taste of the fate that has so often befell Leeds in London. The geographic phenomenon plagued Marcelo Bielsa, with instances of poor officiating, rank bad luck or underwhelming performances occuring on trips to the capital, including of course the time Gaetano Berardi was wrongly sent off in a defeat at Millwall.

Farke's encounters with Rowett have not been without controversy themselves. In February 2018 the pair were at odds over a penalty awarded to Norwich for a challenge on James Maddison. Rowett was convinced it was a dive, telling the press as much after the game. He told Maddison, too, and there was a frank exchange of views on the touchline.

"I did offer one or two words of advice when he came off, yeah," said Rowett later.

"He said show me a clip where I dived and I said I can show you more than one."

Whatever was said in the technical areas did not tempt Farke into a post-game slanging match, however.

"My English is not so good so I didn't know what Gary Rowett was saying," quipped the German.

SHARED HISTORY - Leeds United boss Daniel Farke will pit his wits against Gary Rowett for the sixth time when the Whites visit Millwall, hoping for a first win in their individual battles. Pic: Getty

"It was obviously because there was a bit of an argument. A player like James [Maddison] can keep the ball in certain situations and it can be annoying for the opposition that you can't stop him. After the game it's sometimes a bit emotional or whatever and sometimes there's a bit of an argument. I don't know, so Gary will explain what he wants to say but I don't go too deep with it, it's part of the game and everything's okay."

Later in the year, however, with Rowett now in charge of the Potters, their mutual respect was evident. The Stoke boss admitted he felt the need to change his team for the game because he knew Norwich would cause them problems and Farke complimented his rival's side on their defending.

The pair have since been highly appreciative of one another's achievements. Speaking prior to a game against Rowett's Millwall, Farke credited his opposite number, who he called a 'successful coach,' for adding variety to life at The Den.

"Since Gary Rowett took over, it’s not a typical Millwall game," he said.

"They have physical threats and are good at set-pieces, but are more flexible in their style. They’ve improved a lot in their possession, they’re not as predictable as before. It’s always a hard fight against them. They’re playing on a much better level and still have those strengths."

And when Farke led Norwich out of The Championship for a second time, with a promotion confirmed by Millwall's 0-0 draw with Brentford, Rowett was glowing on Farke's Canaries and their panache.

"I don’t know if he’s a drinker but I’m sure being a true German he’ll have a beer or two,” Rowett said.

“They’ve been fantastic, Norwich. I have to say that over all the games we’ve played this season and all the games we’ve watched – and we’ve watched a hell of a lot of Championship football – I think they have been by far the most consistent team.

“They have a great philosophy, as have Brentford. But [Norwich] just seem to have that extra little bit in the final third than a lot of teams and they’ve been fantastic.

"That promotion is an incredible achievement, I take my hat off to them. They’ve been a pleasure to watch in this division. They’ve been quite simply the best side. Daniel Farke has done a tremendous job. The club have done a fabulous job."