Leeds United confirm kick-off switch for October Championship clash due to Sky Sports scheduling
The game at the bet365 Stadium will now kick off at 8pm, 15 minutes later than originally scheduled, after it was selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports.
The Potter, now managed by Alex Neil, will be hoping for a first win against the Whites since January 2019’s 2-1 victory at home to Marcelo Bielsa’s men. Leeds’ last season in the second tier saw them come up against Stoke three times, winning 3-0 away and 5-0 at home in the league and losing on penalties in the Carabao Cup after a 2-2 draw.
In Leeds’ three-year absence from the Championship Stoke finished 14th twice consecutively prior to last season’s 16th-placed finish.
Daniel Farke’s Whites return to action this Sunday at Millwall following the international break looking to extend a three-game unbeaten run in the Championship. Stoke, meanwhile, are hoping to bounce back from back-to-back league defeats by Preston North End and Millwall, when they travel to Norwich City.