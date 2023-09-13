Leeds United have confirmed a change to their kick-off time for an October Championship fixture with Stoke City.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The game at the bet365 Stadium will now kick off at 8pm, 15 minutes later than originally scheduled, after it was selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports.

The Potter, now managed by Alex Neil, will be hoping for a first win against the Whites since January 2019’s 2-1 victory at home to Marcelo Bielsa’s men. Leeds’ last season in the second tier saw them come up against Stoke three times, winning 3-0 away and 5-0 at home in the league and losing on penalties in the Carabao Cup after a 2-2 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Leeds’ three-year absence from the Championship Stoke finished 14th twice consecutively prior to last season’s 16th-placed finish.