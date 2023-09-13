Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Leeds United confirm kick-off switch for October Championship clash due to Sky Sports scheduling

Leeds United have confirmed a change to their kick-off time for an October Championship fixture with Stoke City.
By Graham Smyth
Published 13th Sep 2023, 15:29 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The game at the bet365 Stadium will now kick off at 8pm, 15 minutes later than originally scheduled, after it was selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports.

The Potter, now managed by Alex Neil, will be hoping for a first win against the Whites since January 2019’s 2-1 victory at home to Marcelo Bielsa’s men. Leeds’ last season in the second tier saw them come up against Stoke three times, winning 3-0 away and 5-0 at home in the league and losing on penalties in the Carabao Cup after a 2-2 draw.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Leeds’ three-year absence from the Championship Stoke finished 14th twice consecutively prior to last season’s 16th-placed finish.

Most Popular

Daniel Farke’s Whites return to action this Sunday at Millwall following the international break looking to extend a three-game unbeaten run in the Championship. Stoke, meanwhile, are hoping to bounce back from back-to-back league defeats by Preston North End and Millwall, when they travel to Norwich City.

Related topics:Sky SportsStoke CityMarcelo BielsaAlex NeilMillwallDaniel FarkeNorwich City