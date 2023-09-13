Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Predicted Leeds United XI vs Millwall as Farke faces Archie Gray question amid fresh attacking options

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke will have a decision to make on whether he starts Archie Gray or Glen Kamara in his line-up at Millwall this weekend.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 13th Sep 2023, 14:36 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 14:45 BST

The German has commended the signing of Kamara, who joined prior to the 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday at the beginning of September, as a shrewd move given the minutes already played this season by Gray and central midfield partner Ethan Ampadu.

Gray withdrew from England’s Under-19 squad due to a ‘slight fitness concern’ and has spent the past two weeks recuperating before returning to Thorp Arch after a brief period of time off, along with the rest of the squad.

Farke will also be forced to decide between his wide options at The Den as Daniel James is in contention to return, while Jaidon Anthony signed on deadline day. Young striker Mateo Joseph returned to training following an ankle injury over the international break and could be included in the travelling squad, too.

Here is the YEP’s predicted XI versus Millwall.

French 'keeper Meslier looks to have solidified his place at No. 1 after a late-season slump towards the end of 2022/23 and Karl Darlow's arrival over the summer. The latter is yet to make a league appearance since joining from Newcastle. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

1. Illan Meslier: GK

French 'keeper Meslier looks to have solidified his place at No. 1 after a late-season slump towards the end of 2022/23 and Karl Darlow's arrival over the summer. The latter is yet to make a league appearance since joining from Newcastle. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images) Photo: Jess Hornby

Stand-in skipper Luke Ayling looks set to keep his place despite Djed Spence's impressive cameo from the bench against Sheffield Wednesday. (Pic: Bruce Rollinson)

2. Luke Ayling: RB

Stand-in skipper Luke Ayling looks set to keep his place despite Djed Spence's impressive cameo from the bench against Sheffield Wednesday. (Pic: Bruce Rollinson) Photo: Bruce Rollinson

There could be the temptation to throw Charlie Cresswell into the mix at The Den where he spent last season on loan, but Joe Rodon's solid displays for club and country should be enough for him to keep his place (PIC: Tim Goode/PA Wire)

3. Joe Rodon: CB

There could be the temptation to throw Charlie Cresswell into the mix at The Den where he spent last season on loan, but Joe Rodon's solid displays for club and country should be enough for him to keep his place (PIC: Tim Goode/PA Wire) Photo: Tim Goode

Left-sided centre-half Pascal Struijk is first choice in that position in Liam Cooper's absence (Pic: Bruce Rollinson)

4. Pascal Struijk: CB

Left-sided centre-half Pascal Struijk is first choice in that position in Liam Cooper's absence (Pic: Bruce Rollinson) Photo: Bruce Rollinson

