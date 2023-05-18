One of Leeds United’s relegation rivals look to be set for a surprise takeover as the end of the season nears. The Whites are still waiting for a full takeover themselves amid speculation 49ers Enterprises are hoping to take full control this summer, and Leeds are now the only club engulfed in takeover speculation.

Manchester United remain in talks over a takeover worth more than £6billion, while Liverpool are also said to be seeking investment, albeit a full takeover is unlikely at Anfield. Despite all that speculation, there seems to be a takeover happening under the radar elsewhere in the Premier League, with Everton set for new owners, according to reports.

The Daily Mail say Farhad Moshiri’s time as Toffees owner is coming to an end, with a sale likely to go through in the near future. Moshiri has endured a rather unsuccessful reign in charge of the club since 2016, and fans have revolted this season, in particular, with the club battling relegation - currently in 17th place.

Members of the Everton board have been told to stay away from Goodison Park on matchdays amid fear over their safety. But according to a fresh report, Moshiri is set to end his tenure amid interest from American investor group 777 Partners.

It’s claimed a £600million deal could be finalised by ‘next week’, and that Moshiri is keen to agree a deal quickly, with the American consortium the preferred bidder. Though, it is also reported that 777 Partners would prefer the Toffees’ Premier League status to be confirmed for another year before they complete a purchase - and Sean Dyche’s men still have work to do with two games remaining.