Can Leeds United be relegated this weekend? Best and worst case scenarios and Whites 'wait'

Leeds are approaching the penultimate weekend of the season sat third-bottom in the Premier League drop zone and the Whites could be relegated if falling to a defeat in Sunday’s clash against the Irons.

Allardyce’s side are still one point behind fourth-bottom Everton and three adrift of fifth-bottom Nottingham Forest who both play before Leeds on Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton visit Wolves in a 3pm kick-off before Forest face title-faltering Arsenal at The City Ground in a 5.30pm start and Leeds would be consigned to the drop if losing at West Ham on the back of a victory for Everton and draw or win for Forest.

ALL ON THE LINE: This weekend for Leeds United and boss Sam Allardyce, above. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

But Leeds will definitely take their fight for survival to the final day should Everton fail to win at Wolves as even a draw for the Toffees would only put them two points above the Whites even if Allardyce’s side are beaten at West Ham.

Defeat for Forest against the Gunners would also keep Steve Cooper’s side within catching distance but a point for Forest would leave the Whites unable to catch them if they are beaten in the capital on Sunday afternoon.

Even if Everton and Forest both win on Saturday, a draw at West Ham gives Leeds a chance of staying up on the last day but only on goal difference at Everton’s expense if the Toffees are beaten by Bournemouth next weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only a victory at West Ham would put United’s survival destiny back in their own hands without any goal difference worries but only if Everton drop points at Wolves. In that case, Leeds would have to win to jump above the Toffees on actual points and not goal difference. Forest, meanwhile, are already destined to head into the final day at least level on points with Leeds.

The best case scenario for Leeds this weekend would leave them fifth-bottom, above fourth-bottom Forest on goal difference and two points clear of fourth-bottom Everton should the Whites beat West Ham in addition to both Everton and Forest losing via scores which would also make up United’s currently worse goal difference than Forest’s.

But even then, Leeds would be relegated on the final day of the season if Everton ended the campaign with victory at home to Bournemouth in their final game coupled with Leeds losing at home to Tottenham Hotspur or getting a worse result than Forest who end the season at Crystal Palace.

Despite now being 1-7 to go down., Leicester City also remain in the mix as the Foxes are only one point behind the Whites. Dean Smith’s side visit Newcastle United on Monday night and host West Ham on the final day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad