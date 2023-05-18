Leeds United were given a boost in their fight against relegation last weekend when Dyche substituted England forward Calvert-Lewin at half-time against Manchester City, citing a groin issue after the game.

Everton’s manager stated following their 3-0 defeat at Goodison Park that Calvert-Lewin would need an assessment to determine the severity of his injury but that he was hopeful bringing the striker off at half-time had helped the 26-year-old avoid a more serious issue that could keep him out of the Toffees’ remaining fixtures.

"Dom had a tight groin and because of his history we had to get him off,” Dyche said after his side’s defeat by league leaders Manchester City.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton looks dejected after Jacob Murphy of Newcastle United (not pictured) scores the team's fourth goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on April 27, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"We'll have to wait and see but the hope is he came off before damage was done," he added.

In his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Dyche provided an update on the striker: “Hopefully [he can play].”

“He’s had a few down days and it’s looking more promising. He will be with us again tomorrow for training."

“He has come through the last few days well,” the ex-Burnley manager added.

As for other injury concerns, left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko misses out at Molineux meaning Everton will be without a natural full-back on that side, but ‘has a chance’ to make it back for Bournemouth next weekend.

“I doubt he will be right for this one,” Dyche said. “He has got a chance for the next one. It’s a risk-and-reward scenario and he hasn’t trained. So, therefore, I doubt he will make this one.”