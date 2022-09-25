Leeds United man opens up over move and ex-player in ‘talks’ with new club

Leeds United have made a decent start to the new season and are currently 11th in the league table after two wins, two draws and two losses from their opening six outings.

The international break has seen a number of their players head out for duty with their respective countries and the Whites’ fans will be eager to return to league action next weekend.

In the meantime, here is a look at the latest news coming out of the club...

Midfielder pleased with move

Leeds midfielder Marc Roca believes he made the right move joining the Yorkshire club.

He made ths switch over the summer from German champions Bayern Munich.

The Spaniard has said on the official club podcast:

“When Leeds came I was very interested, I spoke with Victor (Orta).

“He showed me the project, they told me what I can do here, why they want me and I though it could be a good step for me.

“I think I took the correct decision.”

Ex-player in talks over new move

Former Leeds player Danny Rose is in discussions over a move to Wigan Athletic.

The left-back is a free agent after parting company with Watford earlier this month.

As reported by The Sun, he is now in ‘talks’ with the Latics.

Championship boss on loan pair

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said he doesn’t treat Charlie Cresswell or Jamie Shackleton any differently from the rest of his squad.

This comes after speculation that the Whites could impose financial penalties on the Lions if they don’t play.

Rowett has said, as per the South London Press:

“I’m not involved in the details and those sort of discussions,” said Rowett. “Is it a financial penalty? Sometimes you pay a loan fee and every time a player starts that loan fee reduces.

“There is a way of encouraging game time for young loan players. But from my perspective, Cressy and Shacks [Jamie Shackleton] – any players that come from Premier League clubs on loan – they are part of what we’re doing. We try and treat them exactly the same as any other player that is in our group.

“I wouldn’t pick the team based on any financial penalties.