Luis Sinisterra has been involved in five goals for club and country over the past month after netting for Colombia in New Jersey.

The 23-year-old struck shortly after half-time for his country during their friendly win over Guatemala as they warm up for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Sinisterra was introduced at the break, seeing out the second 45 minutes as Colombia romped to a 4-1 victory over their Central American opponents.

Colombias Luis Sinisterra (L) fights for the ball with Guatemalas Jose Morales (R) during the international friendly football match between Colombia and Guatemala at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, on September 24, 2022.

In doing so, Sinisterra has now been directly involved in five goals in his last five matches, building on a goal and assist in the Carabao Cup win versus Barnsley, as well as strikes against Brentford and Everton.

Colombia’s friendly fixture took place at the Red Bull Arena, home to New York Red Bulls where Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch was in charge between 2015 and 2018.

The 48-year-old’s stint with the MLS outfit brought Supporters’ Shield success in 2015 and 2018 before embarking on coaching roles in Europe with RB Leipzig and FC Red Bull Salzburg, prior to taking the Elland Road job.

As with all major internationals, Marsch and his coaching staff will be aware of, and assess, Sinisterra’s performance from the club’s base at Thorp Arch.

Marsch and his backroom team are known to be avid video analysts and with the likes of innovative coach René Marić on the American’s staff, there will be no shortage of individual player analysis, no matter how distant fixtures concerning Leeds United players take place.

Los Cafeteros’ next fixture kicks off in the early hours of Wednesday morning at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.