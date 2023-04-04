Leeds United man makes Championship team of the week with broken eye socket

Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell, who is currently on loan at Millwall, has made it into the Championship team of the week after helping his current club pick up a 0-0 draw away at West Brom last time out. The Lions are currently eyeing promotion to the Premier League.

The 20-year-old suffered a broken eye socket in his side’s game against the Baggies at the Hawthorns. His boss Gary Rowett has confirmed that he could now be poised for a spell on the sidelined and told NewsAtDen: “We didn’t realise how much at the time, but it’s definitely going to take a little bit of time to recover. We’ll find out exactly how long in due course.

“He’s a brave so-and-so, a bit of an old school centre-half with modern qualities to his game. That’s why he’s played for England under-21’s and done so well for us. Particularly as the season has gone on, he’s matured his performances.

“He’s a brave player. I think he got caught with a bit of an arm, but I have no massive complaints. I think he’s on the raw end of a loose arm but it wasn’t a coiled elbow or an obvious situation. He certainly took some damage there as it was quite a hefty blow.”

Cresswell’s performance over the weekend rewarded him with an 8.6 rating on WhoScored. Leeds let him move down to Millwall on a temporary basis last summer to help him get some experience.

The England youth international has since made 29 appearances in all competitions for Rowett’s side to boost his development. He has also chipped in with four goals from defence.

