Javi Gracia’s side are battling the likes of Everton, West Ham, Leicester City and more to beat the drop down to the EFL Championship this season.

It has previously been said that the magic number of points needed in a Premier League season to avoid relegation is 40 - hit that mark and you are safe.

That number has proven to be accurate over the last ten seasons in English football’s top flight BUT clubs have managed to survive on a lower total. Leeds United proved that last season when their eventual tally of 38 points proved enough to secure their safety on the final day of the campaign.

Not only that but plenty of other clubs have survived on even lower totals over the past decade. Here are the last ten teams to finish a Premier League season in 17th place and the average number of points it should take to avoid the drop:

1 . 2022 - Leeds United Final points total = 38 Photo Sales

2 . 2021 - Burnley Final points total = 39 Photo Sales

3 . 2020 - Aston Villa Final points total = 35 Photo Sales

4 . 2019 - Brighton & Hove Albion Final points total = 36 Photo Sales