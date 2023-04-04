News you can trust since 1890
How many points do Leeds United need to avoid relegation? Last 10 Premier League sides to finish 17th- gallery

Javi Gracia’s side are battling the likes of Everton, West Ham, Leicester City and more to beat the drop down to the EFL Championship this season.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 4th Apr 2023, 11:25 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST

It has previously been said that the magic number of points needed in a Premier League season to avoid relegation is 40 - hit that mark and you are safe.

That number has proven to be accurate over the last ten seasons in English football’s top flight BUT clubs have managed to survive on a lower total. Leeds United proved that last season when their eventual tally of 38 points proved enough to secure their safety on the final day of the campaign.

Not only that but plenty of other clubs have survived on even lower totals over the past decade. Here are the last ten teams to finish a Premier League season in 17th place and the average number of points it should take to avoid the drop:

Final points total = 38

1. 2022 - Leeds United

Final points total = 38

Final points total = 39

2. 2021 - Burnley

Final points total = 39

Final points total = 35

3. 2020 - Aston Villa

Final points total = 35

Final points total = 36

4. 2019 - Brighton & Hove Albion

Final points total = 36

Premier LeagueEvertonWest HamLeicester City