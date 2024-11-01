Leeds United man in 'see what happens' verdict amid uncertain long-term future

Leeds United return to Championship action this weekend

Sam Greenwood is coy about his long-term situation at Leeds United with the attacking midfielder currently on loan with fellow Championship side Preston North End. He was given the green light to link up with the Lilywhites on a temporary basis in the last transfer window to get some more game time under his belt.

He has since made 13 appearances for Paul Heckingbottom’s side in all competitions and has found the net on four occasions. His current club were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night after losing 3-0 at home to Arsenal.

Leeds will have a decision to make regarding Greenwood’s future if he was to return next summer. Preston hold an option to buy him permanently so the ball is in their court.

He has said, as per a report by the Lancashire Evening Post: “I am not really thinking about it just yet. I have just got to see what happens and obviously keep my performances up. It is just opportunities. If I went back there, it depends if I get those opportunities from the manager. As I say, I haven't really thought about it yet. I have just got to see what happens and focus on the present."

"Yeah, it is class. All the lads are brilliant and the manager is top, so yeah, I am loving it. It is a good group and we are all really close. We have banter every day, play games and stuff, so yeah, I love it."

Leeds signed the England youth international back in 2020. Prior to his switch to Elland Road, he had spells at both Sunderland and Arsenal.

The North East-born man has since played 35 matches for the Whites’ first-team and has chipped in with a single goal. He was a key player for the development squad before stepping up into the senior set-up.

Greenwood spent the last campaign with Middlesbrough and fired five goals in 38 outings under the guidance of Michael Carrick. He then went back to Thorp Arch for pre-season before Preston came calling.

He said at the time: “I’m over the moon. I can’t wait to get started and meet all the lads, and just to work hard to see where we can get. It went really quickly and when I knew that Ryan [Lowe] wanted me, I believe that he’s a manager that can get the best out of me.

“I know how good he is and he’s a young up-and-coming manager so it gives me confidence to play under him. I can’t wait to play at Deepdale in front of the fans and get them off their seats.”

Meanwhile, their former boss Ryan Lowe added: “I’m really pleased with the signing of Sam. He’s a great footballer with quality with his left and right foot, and his set pieces are excellent too. I actually spent a bit of time with Sam last summer when he was training abroad and I saw what he was capable of.

“We tried to sort something then but we couldn’t quite get it done and he ended up going to Middlesbrough. We feel he has a big part to play and we’re really pleased to have him with us for the season.”