Sheffield United are reportedly set to confirm the arrival of former Manchester City youngster Jamal Baptiste on a free transfer, shortly after Leeds United's own free agent capture of Josuha Guilavogui.

The Blades are said to have taken the ex-Man City and West Ham United defender on trial at Bramall Lane over the past few weeks with a view to signing him on a free.

Baptiste left the Etihad Stadium after just one season without making an appearance under Pep Guardiola, having been signed from West Ham a year prior.

The 20-year-old appeared for Portsmouth in a pre-season friendly earlier this summer but has been without a club since his Etihad Stadium release.

Leeds dipped their toe into the free transfer market last month with the signing of ex-VfL Wolfsburg midfielder Josuha Guilavogui. The 34-year-old scratched an itch of Daniel Farke's insofar that United were without sufficient cover at centre-back or defensive midfield following injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev.