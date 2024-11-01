The Whites and Pilgrims are at opposite ends of the table but both took a point from last weekend’s games, Leeds leaving Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Bristol City with a goalless draw and Plymouth fighting back from 3-0 down to seal a thrilling 3-3 stalemate at home to Preston North End.
Whites boss Daniel Farke and Pilgrims manager Wayne Rooney were both without key men, and as part of a monster dose of team news, more names are now either injured, banned, ineligible or doubtful. Both managers held their pre-match press conferences on Thursday and here we run through the injuries and suspensions from both teams. Leeds now sat third in the table whilst Plymouth are fourth bottom, one point and one place above the drop zone.
1. Patrick Bamford (doubt)
One of the new injury worries. Whites boss Farke revealed at Thursday's pre-match press conference that Bamford had been having adductor problems and that a late decision would be taken on his availability. Photo: Nick Potts
2. Dan James (doubt)
Another new Leeds injury worry, Farke revealing at Thursday's presser that James was having problems with his hamstring and that a late decision would also be taken on the Wales international winger. Photo: Stu Forster
3. Joe Gelhardt (doubt)
And another new Leeds doubt and another late decision, Farke revealing at Thursday's press conference that young forward Gelhardt got a hip contusion in training. Photo: George Wood
4. Jayden Bogle (suspended)
Bogle picked up a fifth yellow card of the season in Saturday's draw at Bristol City and must now serve a one-game ban. Photo: Gary Oakley
5. Ibrahim Cissoko (suspended)
Plymouth summer signing Cissoko is also suspended, the Dutch youth international winger serving the final game of a three-match ban for his straight red card in this month's hammering at Cardiff City. Photo: Bradley Collyer
6. Conor Hazard (out)
Plymouth keeper Hazard had ankle surgery in September following an injury blow against Stoke City and the Northern Ireland international custodian was thought to be facing around 12 weeks out. Photo: Ed Sykes