The Whites and Pilgrims are at opposite ends of the table but both took a point from last weekend’s games, Leeds leaving Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Bristol City with a goalless draw and Plymouth fighting back from 3-0 down to seal a thrilling 3-3 stalemate at home to Preston North End.

Whites boss Daniel Farke and Pilgrims manager Wayne Rooney were both without key men, and as part of a monster dose of team news, more names are now either injured, banned, ineligible or doubtful. Both managers held their pre-match press conferences on Thursday and here we run through the injuries and suspensions from both teams. Leeds now sat third in the table whilst Plymouth are fourth bottom, one point and one place above the drop zone.