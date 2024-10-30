Former Leeds United player turned Barcelona star Raphinha. | Getty Images

Raphinha left Leeds United for Barcelona in 2022 but there is still the issue of transfer money owed

Barcelona still owe in excess of £35 million towards their acquisition of Raphinha from Leeds United two years. The Brazilian left Elland Road in July 2022 following a £55 million agreement between the two clubs.

Raphinha is under contract in Spain until 2027 but it was reported over the summer that Barca were open to selling the winger, despite him contributing 10 goals and 13 assists in all competitions last season. However, only offers of €90 million (£75m) would have swayed the club into selling, according to Spanish media at the time.

Finance expert Stefan Borson has provided some extra insight into this situation. While Barcelona still owe a considerable amount of money for the signing of Raphinha, it’s not something that is particularly troubling Leeds, as they have ‘already received the money from a finance company as part of the deal’.

Raphinha isn’t the only signing Barca still owe money for either. After signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City in January 2022, the Blaugrana must still pay €26 million (£22m) to the Premier League champions, which they have been ‘paying slowly’ due to their financial concerns. This is on top of the reported €42 million (£35m) they owe for Raphinha.

Borson has revealed the amount of cash Barcelona still owe for significant signings and while delaying pay is ‘common’ on the transfer market, Barca’s extent is not a typical occurrence when it comes to player deals.

“Barcelona are financially troubled at the moment and, therefore, in terms of the way they have been doing deals for players over the last few years, they wanted to pay on a delayed basis. It is common, but I think the extent of it with Barcelona is slightly unusual, and it’s not just Ferran Torres,” Borson told Football Insider.

“If you look at a player that was signed at the end of that season in Raphinha, they don’t really start paying Raphinha’s fee to Leeds until the year commencing 30 June 2025. They only pay €560,000 (£466,000) in the year now from 30 June 2024 to 30 June 2025, whereas next year they owe €42million (£35million).

“Leeds don’t care because Leeds have factored their right to collect that money to a finance company, which effectively means Leeds got the money upfront and it’s the finance companies’ receivable from Barcelona to worry about. Leeds have got their money, but it just shows that Barcelona wanted these players but couldn’t pay for them, so they had to push out the obligation to move the payment as far as possible.”

Raphinha has featured in all of Barcelona’s La Liga fixtures this season, contributing six goals and eight assists so far, including a hat-trick and an assist in their 7-0 win over Real Valladolid. The Brazilian is currently on 10 goals and nine assists in 14 appearances across all competitions so far this term.