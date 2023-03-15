Brighton and Hove Albion’s second goal against Leeds United at Elland Road has been credited to Solly March after originally being recorded as a Jack Harrison own goal.

The Seagulls took the lead twice in West Yorkshire, with Alexis Mac Allister’s opener cancelled out by Patrick Bamford’s first-half strike. Just past the hour, Harrison appeared to turn the ball into his own net after Illan Meslier had saved point blank from Max Wober before the ball was scrambled home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, after a request from Brighton, the footage was reviewed by the Premier League with the goal now credited to the Seagulls man. It takes his Premier League tally for the season to six.

A Brighton statement confirmed: “The club put a request into the Premier League to review the decision and a telling camera angle from behind the Leeds goal showed Solly managed to poke his left foot between Harrison’s legs and put us into the lead during the second half.”

A Premier League statement added: “After this weekend’s Premier League fixture between Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion, Brighton appealed against the decision to credit their second goal, scored in the 61st minute, as an own goal by Leeds' Jack Harrison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As per the Premier League’s protocol for goal appeals, footage of the incident was reviewed by the Premier League’s Goal Accreditation Appeals Panel of three football experts. The panel have determined that the goal should now be credited to Brighton’s Solly March.”

Harrison equalised for Leeds with a fine curling effort 12 minutes from time as the Whites picked up a point in their battle against Premier League relegation.

Earlier in the season, Brenden Aaronson was denied his first Leeds goal in similar circumstances to March’s goal. The Whites beat Wolves 2-1 on the opening day thanks to Rodrigo’s first-half strike and Rayan Aït-Nouri’s own goal with 74 minutes gone.

With the game poised at 1-1, Bamford played a precise ball across the penalty area which Aaronson celebrated as his goal before it was recorded as an own-goal for the Wolves man.

Advertisement Hide Ad