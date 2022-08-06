Bruno Lage’s visitors went ahead in the sixth minute as Daniel Podence struck after Pedro Neto had raced away from Rasmus Kristensen down the left flank but United’s continued high press led to Rodrigo equalising in the 24th minute.
Leeds were then subjected to around 20 minutes of continued Wolves pressure after the break but the introduction of Mateusz Klich helped United finally get going and the Pole played a crucial role in the build-up to Brenden Aaronson forcing a Rayan Ait-Nouri own goal with 16 minutes left.
United are now off to a winning start for the first time since their Premier League return and Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a thrilling afternoon at Elland Road.