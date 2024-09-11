The attacker was starved of the chance to play under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United but can at least learn from one of his best students.

Brenden Aaronson will soon have the chance to play under one of Marcelo Bielsa’s most successful students, following confirmation of Mauricio Pochettino’s appointment as manager of the United States men’s national team.

Pochettino has long been tipped for the role and put pen to paper on a two-year contract, which was confirmed late on Tuesday night. All being well, the former Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain boss will lead the USA into the 2026 World Cup, which they are co-hosting alongside Canada and Mexico.

Gregg Berhalter was sacked in July after a poor showing at the Copa America, and Aaronson got two games under his belt under interim coach Michael Vargas during the September break. But when the Leeds United man flies out for October’s international fixtures, he will do so under the request of Pochettino.

"The decision to join U.S. Soccer wasn't just about football for me; it's about the journey that this team and this country are on," Pochettino said in a statement. "The energy, the passion, and the hunger to achieve something truly historic here - those are the things that inspired me.

“The opportunity to lead the U.S. Men's National Team, in front of fans who are just as passionate as the players, is something I couldn't pass up. I see a group of players full of talent and potential, and together, we're going to build something special that the whole nation can be proud of."

United States Soccer Federation sporting director Matt Crocker highlighted Pochettino’s ‘passion for player development’ during the announcement and Leeds fans will hope the Argentinian can get a tune out of Aaronson, who has impressed since returning from a loan spell at Union Berlin. The 23-year-old already has two goals to his name for Daniel Farke’s side but has plenty of potential still to fulfil.

The appointment of Pochettino will at least give Aaronson the opportunity to work under a disciple of Bielsa, having been of interest to the iconic manager during his time in charge of Leeds. The attacker eventually joined Jesse Marsch’s Whites for £25million in the summer of 2022, but was on the club’s radar the previous January.

Bielsa and then-Leeds sporting director Victor Orta identified Aaronson as a priority target during the January 2022 window, but were met with stern resistance from RB Salzburg, who were still in the Champions League at that point and keen to keep everyone on board. His eventual arrival that summer signalled the start of an mini-influx of American players, but the trigger was ready to be pulled before Marsch’s arrival in West Yorkshire.

Aaronson will hope to continue his recent club form when Leeds host Burnley this weekend, with the £25m man looking more robust and ready for the physicality of Championship football, while maintaining the skill and technique that piqued Bielsa’s initial interest. He will then be looking forward to joining up with his new international coach for meetings with Panama and Mexico in October.