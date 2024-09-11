Leeds United sold Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United during the summer

Former EFL forward Sam Parkin believes Leeds United could not have signed a better player than Manor Solomon in order to replace Crysencio Summerville. The Dutchman left Elland Road for Premier League side West Ham United in a £25m-plus deal over the summer window.

Summerville scored 20 goals and provided 10 assists in the Championship last term, leaving Leeds with a big hole to fill as they look to earn promotion at the second time of asking following their relegation from the top flight during the 2022-23 campaign. The Whites turned to Solomon to bolster their attack, with the Tottenham Hotspur winger signing a season-long deal at Elland Road.

Solomon made his debut against Hull City before the international break, providing an assist for Mateo Joseph as the Whites claimed a 2-0 win at Elland Road to keep their unbeaten start to the Championship season going.

“If you were going to replace Summerville with someone who maybe was already plying his trade in this country, Solomon was right up there,” Parkin said on the What The EFL Podcast. “He has got that signature move that they lost from Summerville – that chopping in from the left-hand side and bending it. He has got the low centre of gravity and he looks like a really good player. I have covered him on the international stage a couple of times, he is a very very good player.”

Solomon is likely to be in the starting XI again when Leeds take on Burnley at Elland Road. The Whites are one point ahead of the Clarets going into the game, with the contest Leeds’ biggest game of the campaign so far. Burnley won their opening two games but hit a bump ahead of the international break as they drew with Blackburn Rovers and lost to Sunderland.

Solomon was in action during the international break as Israel lost to Belgium and Italy in their Nations League A, Group 2 contests. The on-loan Spurs man captained his side against Belgium before coming off for the final 10 minutes while he played the full game against Italy on Monday evening.