Leeds United man breaks silence on future as rival boss talks failed bid

Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca has given little away over where his long-term future may lie as he enjoys a promising start to his loan spell with Real Betis. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich player made a high-profile move to Elland Road last summer and made 36 appearances in all competitions during his first season with the club.

However, he was unable to make a meaningful impact as the Whites were relegated into the Championship. Along with a number of his team-mates, Roca opted to make a move away from Leeds this summer as he joined La Liga club Betis on a season-long loan and he has started all four of his new side’s fixtures so far.

Reflecting on his opening month at the Benito Villamarin Stadium, Roca revealed ‘everything went smoothly’ but insisted he would ‘live day to day’ rather than focus on where his long-term future may lie.

Speaking to Spanish outlet El Desmarque, the midfielder said: “I handled it well, very naturally and calmly. In three years, I had made two moves, to Bayern and Leeds, and with that experience, you take it more calmly. I knew Betis’ situation and they knew my situation.

“I spoke with Ramón (Planes, Betis sporting director), also with the coach, I knew I had to wait a few weeks. Everything went smoothly, I was able to get here and be registered for the first day, which was important.

“This season, with the loan, I am very comfortable and happy, we’ll see. Let’s see how everything evolves in the coming months. These are things that have to be talked about, two clubs that have to agree, and then there’s me. I like to live day to day, I am focused on the present and eager to help the team.”

Manager ‘happy’ Leeds United summer move failed

Fortuna Dusseldorf manager Daniel Thioune has admitted he was ‘happy’ to see Leeds United fail in a bid for midfielder Ao Tanaka. German outlet Bild claimed the Whites made a £3.2m move for the 21-times capped Japan international during the summer transfer window but that was swiftly rejected by the Bundesliga II club.

Tanaka has remained an consistent figure at Fortuna and has featured in five of their six competitive fixtures during the first month of the season to leave his manager delighted with his club’s decision.