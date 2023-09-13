Leeds United defender Leo Hjelde played a central role for Norway’s Under-21 side during in their two European Championships qualifying matches in September’s international break.

The young defender completed 90 minutes against San Marino and Latvia’s Under-21 sides, in which Norway secured back-to-back 7-0 victories this month.

Hjelde, who has had a mixed start to the season under Daniel Farke, featured at centre-back in both international fixtures as opposed to the stand-in left-back role he has been tasked with at Elland Road.

The resounding victories ensure Norway are off to a perfect start in Under-21 Euro qualifying, ahead of matches with fellow Group A participants Ireland, Italy and Turkey still to come.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Leo Hjelde of Leeds United warms up prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Cardiff City at Elland Road on August 06, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Hjelde’s exploits on the international scene are likely to mean the 20-year-old returns to Thorp Arch this week in high spirits, which will no doubt aid the mood in camp ahead of this weekend’s game against Millwall.

Elsewhere on the international circuit, a vital qualification win over Latvia for the Welsh senior side means Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon will return to Elland Road with a spring in their step, having come through unscathed whilst representing Rob Page’s side.