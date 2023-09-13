Leeds United man central to 7-0 double-header on international duty in huge boost to Elland Road spirits
and live on Freeview channel 276
The young defender completed 90 minutes against San Marino and Latvia’s Under-21 sides, in which Norway secured back-to-back 7-0 victories this month.
Hjelde, who has had a mixed start to the season under Daniel Farke, featured at centre-back in both international fixtures as opposed to the stand-in left-back role he has been tasked with at Elland Road.
The resounding victories ensure Norway are off to a perfect start in Under-21 Euro qualifying, ahead of matches with fellow Group A participants Ireland, Italy and Turkey still to come.
Hjelde’s exploits on the international scene are likely to mean the 20-year-old returns to Thorp Arch this week in high spirits, which will no doubt aid the mood in camp ahead of this weekend’s game against Millwall.
Elsewhere on the international circuit, a vital qualification win over Latvia for the Welsh senior side means Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon will return to Elland Road with a spring in their step, having come through unscathed whilst representing Rob Page’s side.
Others such as Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara were less fortunate, ending up on the losing side in qualification matches for Bulgaria and Finland, respectively, but both played in excess of 100 minutes during the break from club football, meaning Farke will have them available to him for the remainder of Leeds’ fixtures this month, injuries permitting.