Former Leeds United star Weston McKennie has been left in limbo following his return to Italy.

McKennie joined Leeds on a season-long loan with the option to buy last season, but he ultimately returned to Juventus following the Whites’ relegation to the Championship. The USA star showed flashes of quality at Elland Road, but he wasn’t at his best, and that has meant few offers coming his way this summer.

To make matters worse, it seems McKennie has no future at current club Juventus, leaving him in limbo this summer.

McKennie has not been selected for Juventus’ summer pre-season tour, and he will miss out on a visit to his home country as a result, with the Old Lady touring the States.

Fabrizio Romano has reported: “Not only Leonardo Bonucci. Juventus also told Weston McKennie that he’s NOT part of the plans. McKennie will not work together with the first team and won’t travel for the USA pre season tour.”

Goal have reported the same story, adding that McKennie has been told he should find a new club this summer. The 24-year-old joined Juventus in 2021 for around £15million plus add-ons, and he has made 49 Serie A appearances for the club.

