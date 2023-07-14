Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Daniel Farke makes Leeds United transfer admission as price tag ‘deters’ potential bidder

All the latest news and transfer news surrounding Leeds United as Daniel Farke continues to prepare his men for the new season.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST

Leeds United will already be making progress with their preparations for the new season.

Daniel Farke has been putting his men through it during the last week or so, and he has already had chance to see his men in match action following Wedensday’s friendly defeat to Manchester United in Norway. There is still plenty of work to do, though, and that also applies to off the pitch matters, with Leeds needing to shift more players while also bringing in a number of new signings.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United.

Summerville latest

Crysencio Summerville is one of the Leeds stars who has been tipped to leave this summer after an impressive season of last.

But according to Soccer News, Feyenoord, who were said to be favourites to complete a deal, are unlikely to pull off a deal this summer. It’s claimed the Dutch club are reluctant to meet Leeds’ £13million valuation. Summerville was signed by the Whites for around £1million, but his Premier League performances have almost guaranteed a big profit for Leeds.

The question is whether there will be a buyer this summer.

Farke’s admission

Leeds boss Farke has been speaking about the possibility of new signings across the course of this summer.

I’m looking forward to bringing the solidity and stability into this club and we have to wait until the end of August so we really know who is with us for the whole season”, Farke told BBC Radio Leeds.

“Obviously, there will need to be some good decisions over the next few weeks in order for us to win as many points as possible. It is a long time until the transfer window is over and we will see what happens.”

