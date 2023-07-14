Another NBA star, Russell Westbrook, has revealed he is part of the consortium led by 49ers Enterprises which has agreed a full takeover of Leeds United.

The American investors are awaiting approval from the EFL after agreeing a deal to purchase Andrea Radrizzani’s majority 56 per cent shareholding at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Westbrook won the NBA’s most valuable player award in 2017 and currently plays as a point guard for the Los Angeles clippers. Following the announcement last month that an agreement had been reached for the full takeover of Leeds, former LA Lakers player and current New Orleans Pelicans star Larry Nance Jr confirmed his part in the investment group.

Westbrook, according to Forbes, is the 14th highest-paid athlete in the world and is a nine-time NBA All-Star. He revealed he had invested in the Yorkshire club at a sports and entertainment summit held by Sportico.

The 34-year-old said: “I was lucky enough to have conversations with some of the partners in this deal, who already have ownership, the 49ers.

“So I was lucky enough to talk through that with friends, talking with my business partner as well about different things and having conversations, figuring out if this was the right deal and how we could make it different.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this week, US golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas were confirmed as minority investors in Leeds alongside the 49ers Enterprises consortium. Indiana Pacers star T.J. McConnell is also reportedly among the minority investors.

The takeover process is understood to be in the final stages with Leeds eager to press on with signings to supplement Daniel Farke’s squad for the upcoming 2023/24 season in the Championship.

Spieth confirmed earlier this week: “It’s done. Myself and Justin [Thomas] with a minority stake. The 49ers beat my Cowboys every year, so if you can’t beat them, join them.

“They [49ers] renegotiated after relegation and it was possibly a better deal - as long as they can get promoted soon,” Spieth added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad