Your round-up of the latest Leeds United transfer news ahead of what looks set to be a busy summer at Elland Road.

Leeds United have another busy summer to look forward to as Daniel Farke plans for another Championship promotion push. Play-off final defeat to Southampton consigned Leeds to another year of second-tier football but they will hope to take lessons into the summer and are far-better placed to build on success than this time 12 months ago.

On Thursday, Leeds announced what they claim to be a record-breaking EFL sponsorship deal with Austrian energy drinks company Red Bull, whose logo will be on shirts next season. That agreement is hoped to kick off another exciting summer in West Yorkshire and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Blades man eyed

Leeds have reportedly made outgoing Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison a ‘top target’ going into the summer. HITC reports that Jebbison has attracted interest from across England and Europe, having failed to agree on a contract extension with Chris Wilder’s Blades, who will join Leeds in the Championship next season after being relegated.

The 20-year-old is out of contract at the end of this month and looks set to leave Bramall Lane as a free agent, with Leeds among a number of teams looking to snap up a bargain as they aim to bring more physicality to their attacking unit. Everton, Brighton, Ipswich Town and Leicester City are also named in the report, while Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Monaco are among several European suitors.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star recently, Sheffield United CEO Stephen Bettis revealed that ‘positive discussions’ were being held with Jebbison over an extension but clubs are keeping close tabs as the expiry date of his current contract closes in. The forward missed most of this season due to a blood clot but is highly-regarded in South Yorkshire.

Raphinha latest

Saudi Arabian interest in former Leeds winger Raphinha has resurfaced amid reports of a potential €100million (£85.2m) move to the Middle East. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo reports that one of the Saudi Pro League’s most powerful clubs are preparing to ‘go all out’ in a bid to land the Brazilian this summer.

Raphinha has enjoyed far more influence during his second year at Barcelona, registering 10 goals and 12 assists in his 37 appearances across all competitions. But the dire financial situation at Camp Nou means several players could be sold the former Leeds star is not immune to interest, particularly seeing as he could bring in a huge fee which would see Barcelona almost double the £55m they spent on the player back in 2022. An offer from the Saudi Pro League would also see Raphinha enjoy a huge pay-rise.