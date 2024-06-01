Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southampton are still celebrating their promotion to the Premier League - and rubbing Leeds United’s noses in it.

Southampton have cheekily taken aim at Leeds United with a fresh post celebrating their promotion to the Premier League at the Whites’ expense.

Russell Martin’s side recorded a 1-0 victory against Daniel Farke’s Whites in last Sunday’s Championship play-off final at Wembley, sealing the Saints an immediate top-flight return after the previous season’s relegation.

Leeds are now facing up to a second consecutive season back in the second tier but the Saints are still celebrating - and rubbing United’s noses in it.

In a post on social media platform X on Saturday morning, Southampton posted a screenshot of a Spotify playlist titled ‘sounds like promotion’.

They titled the post as ‘weekend playlist’ and three of the songs included could be taken as digs at Leeds, notably I Predict A Riot by the Kaiser Chiefs. Joy Division’s Love Will Tear Us Apart was also included along with Endor’s Pump It Up, both songs used for versions of Whites chants.