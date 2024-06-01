Southampton take fresh dig at Leeds United with club Spotify 'weekend playlist' post
Southampton have cheekily taken aim at Leeds United with a fresh post celebrating their promotion to the Premier League at the Whites’ expense.
Russell Martin’s side recorded a 1-0 victory against Daniel Farke’s Whites in last Sunday’s Championship play-off final at Wembley, sealing the Saints an immediate top-flight return after the previous season’s relegation.
Leeds are now facing up to a second consecutive season back in the second tier but the Saints are still celebrating - and rubbing United’s noses in it.
In a post on social media platform X on Saturday morning, Southampton posted a screenshot of a Spotify playlist titled ‘sounds like promotion’.
They titled the post as ‘weekend playlist’ and three of the songs included could be taken as digs at Leeds, notably I Predict A Riot by the Kaiser Chiefs. Joy Division’s Love Will Tear Us Apart was also included along with Endor’s Pump It Up, both songs used for versions of Whites chants.
In fairness, every song featured was played at Wembley, but the ‘Leeds songs’ took centre stage on the playlist as the middle entries.
