With just four full days of the January transfer window remaining, things are heating up at Elland Road as Leeds United look to bolster their squad for a Championship promotion push. Any business so far in West Yorkshire has been outgoing, namely Luke Ayling and Djed Spence who joined Middlesbrough and returned to Tottenham respectively.

Those exits have left the Whites short at full-back and that has been the area of most speculation. So as those inside the club hope to make progress with talks, here's a look at some of the latest headlines.

Godfrey 'approach'

Leeds are thought to have stepped up their interest in Everton defender Ben Godfrey by making an official approach. Football Insider reports that the Whites have come forward to take the defender on loan for the second-half of the season.

Godfrey was said to be close to joining Serie A side Atalanta earlier this month but that fell through due Italy's tax break abolishment. Sheffield United have also been linked in recent weeks but it seems Leeds have pushed on in an attempt to land the versatile defender.

Godfrey has fallen out of favour under Sean Dyche but has been a regular starter for Everton in past Premier League campaigns. The 26-year-old can play right-back or centre-back and worked under Daniel Farke at Norwich.

Hashioka interest

Leeds have emerged as a potential destination for Sint-Truiden’s Daiki Hashioka in the final days of the January window. Belgian outlet Het Belang van Limburg (via Sport Witness) reports that the Whites and Luton Town could rival Genk for the right-back.

Hashioka is said to be open to a move to England, putting Leeds and Luton ahead of Belgian outfit Genk in the race. There is no mention of what kind of fee would be needed to take the 24-year-old away from Sint-Truiden, however.