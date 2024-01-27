Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United will face another long trip to Plymouth Argyle for an FA Cup replay after being pegged back for a 1-1 draw in Saturday afternoon's fourth round clash at Elland Road.

Jaidon Anthony fired Leeds ahead with a terrific goal just after the half-hour mark but Plymouth equalised as Adam Randell finished off a counter in the 73rd minute, sending the game to a replay.

The draw for the fifth round of the competition will take place on Sunday afternoon, live on ITV from around 2pm ahead of the 2.30pm kick-off between Liverpool and Norwich City at Anfield.

Leeds or Plymouth will be ball no 12 in a draw for the last 16 which includes Maidstone United after their shock 2-1 win at United's Championship promotion rivals Ipswich Town.

Whites boss Daniel Farke made six changes to his side for Saturday's cup tie and rested star man Crysencio Summerville but still named a strong side.

Plymouth were twice saved by the woodwork in the 13th minute as Georginio Rutter played in Anthony whose shot came back off the post and Willy Gnonto's attempt on the follow-up was deflected onto the crossbar.

But Leeds went ahead in the 31st minute through a terrific individual goal from winger Anthony who was booked for his celebration to his recently passed mother.

The Bournemouth loanee received a pass from Sam Byram on the left and then weaved his way into the box before producing a superb strike into the opposite corner of the goal.

The winger celebrated by paying tribute to his recently passed mother Donna by taking his shirt off to unveil a 'rest in perfect peace mum' message but a booking followed from referee Lewis Smith, to huge boos from the South Stand.

His strike gave Leeds a 1-0 advantage heading into the break and there were no changes during the interval, after which Plymouth briefly threatened with a couple of attacks that were seen off without too much alarm.

Leeds then looked to push on and bag a second but only a goalline clearance from Byram denied Plymouth an equaliser in the 64th minute, the full-back scarpering back to keep out a lob from Ryan Hardie who had been played in over the top.

Plymouth then pressed for a leveller but Willy Gnonto squandered a chance to double the Whites advantage after being played in by Rutter, only to turn back inside and fire well wide.

Instead, Plymouth equalised moments later with a flowing counter, finished off by Randell who was picked out in the middle by a cross from the left from substitute Mustapha Bundu before applying a simple finish past Meslier as he got in behind the Whites defence.

Plymouth then sensed a winner and pushed on but Anthony was denied by a good save from Pilgrims keeper Conor Hazard as Farke's side looked to go back ahead.

As the clock hit the 82nd minute marker, Farke brought on both Patrick Bamford and Junior Firpo, following on first substitute Ian Poveda.

With his first touch, a Bamford header from a corner was saved on the line. Moments later, a brilliant dipping attempt from Ilia Gruev was turned over the bar via another excellent Hazard save.

Another chance then went begging as Anthony's cross picked out Joel Piroe who blasted a volley just wide. As the clock reached 90, Mateo Joseph was brought on to replace Rutter.

Plymouth then survived a goalmouth scramble amid five minutes of added time but a long trip to the south coast now awaits for a replay, likely to be in midweek over the first full week of February.