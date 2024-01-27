Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds United star has been rested for Saturday afternoon's FA Cup fourth round hosting of Plymouth Argyle but boss Daniel Farke has still named a strong side.

Dutch winger ace Crysencio Summerville has been given the day off and is not involved but record signing Georginio Rutter, Ilan Meslier, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Ilia Gruev all start having also lined up for United's last two league games.

That has left five changes to the side as captain Liam Cooper, Jamie Shackleton, Jaidon Anthony, Joel Piroe and the returning Willy Gnonto all come into the XI whilst Charlie Cresswell also returns to the bench.

Gnonto has not been involved for United's last two games due to a hip flexor issue whilst Cresswell has not made a matchday squad since sitting on the bench for the 1-0 defeat at West Brom in the last game of last year.

Farke said he would not pick the defender until he was ready and knew where his place was amid speculation about his future but the Whites boss revealed at Friday's pre-match press conference that the door was back open upon Cresswell declaring that he wanted to stay and fight for his place.

Cresswell now finds himself back on the bench which includes two keepers in both Harry Christy and Kristoffer Klaesson. Young striker Mateo Joseph, Joe Gelhardt and Ian Poveda also sit amongst the substitutes along with Junior Firpo, Glen Kamara and Patrick Bamford.

Firpo, Kamara, Bamford, injured pair Gray and James plus the rested Summerville are the six men that come out of the XI that lined up against Norwich.

Archie Gray, Dan James, Pascal Struijk, Karl Darlow and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas had already been ruled out injured.

Pilgrims boss Ian Foster has made four changes to his Plymouth side for whom ex-Leeds midfielder Adam Forshaw, Whites loanee Darko Gyabi and Tottenham loanee Alfie Devine are either cup-tied or ineligible to play.

Dan Scarr also drops out as Adam Randell, Caleb Roberts, Callum Wright and Lewis Gibson all start, Gibson returning from injury.

Leeds United: Meslier, Byram, Rodon, Cooper, Shackleton, Gruev, Ampadu, Gnonto, Anthony, Piroe, Rutter. Subs: Klaesson, Christy, Firpo, Cresswell, Kamara, Poveda, Gelhardt, Joseph, Bamford.

Plymouth Argyle: Hazard, Mumba, Hardie, Whittaker, Wright, Miller, Gibson, Randell, Galloway, Phillips, Roberts. Subs: Burton, Pleguezuelo, Scarr, Butcher, Edwards, Bundu, Waine, Sorinola, Issaka.