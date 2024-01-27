Leeds United star on Championship best team praise and 'massive' fresh Whites boosts
A key Leeds United figure has issued Championship 'best team' praise and hailed fresh Whites boosts.
Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has issued Championship 'best team' praise and declared his team's FA Cup intent after 'massive' fresh Whites boosts.
Leeds are approaching Saturday afternoon's FA Cup fourth round hosting of Plymouth Argyle following five wins on the spin, the latest of which arrived via Wednesday night's 1-0 victory against Championship visitors Norwich City.
A first-half Patrick Bamford header proved the only goal of the game but Daniel Farke's Whites had to withstand heavy periods of Norwich possession, particularly at the start of the second half.
Leeds, though, dug deep to seal both a victory and clean sheet that Cooper declared as "massive" against an outfit he labelled as the best Championship team to visit Elland Road this term.
"Like the Preston North End match last weekend, getting another victory on home soil in the league against Norwich City was massive," wrote Cooper in Saturday's matchday programme notes.
"We expected a really tough game against them, just like it was at Carrow Road, and that is exactly what it proved to be. I think Norwich were the best team to come to Elland Road this season.
"We are not used to being without the ball as much as we were, especially in the second half, but to a man we dug in. Good teams and teams who are successful in the Championship find a way to win and that's exactly what we did. It was massive to keep the clean sheet and see out the victory in the last 20 minutes of the match."
Setting out his side's FA Cup intent, Cooper added: "Today it's great to have a rare FA Cup tie at home! We were really pleased with our 3-0 away victory against Peterborough United in the last round and we now want to progress again today. I think everyone would like us to have a good cup run and, as players, we always want to play games."