Leeds United have had quite the January transfer window, with Jesse Marsch adding to his squad significantly.

The Whites have had a difficult season so far, once again battling the drop after an inconsistent first half of the campaign. Coming into the winter window, Marsch knew he needed more strength in a number of areas, and he has managed to improve his squad significantly with the signings of Georginio Rutter, Max Wober and now Weston McKennie.

As the signings pour in, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Perez interest

Leeds are said to have made an enquiry to sign Leicester City star Ayoze Perez.

According to Ben Jacobs, with Perez’s move to Villarreal falling through, the Whites have expressed an interest in snapping up the winger. Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “Leeds actually made an inquiry early in the window but didn’t follow up on it. And it’s again a classic example of a club that perhaps just leave something on the back-burner and then maybe is persuaded to move late in the window.”

This could be one to keep an eye on as we move closer and closer to the deadline.

Harrison exit links

Leeds could be set to lose winger Jack Harrison before the deadline.

According to Get Football News Italy, the Whites are in the race to sign Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo, but the report also claims Leicester City are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Leeds winger Jack Harrison. Harrison has been courted for some time by Leicester and it looks as though the Whites could finally cash in.